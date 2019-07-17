Play Your KARD Right Tour Marks K-Pop's Legitimate Entry in India

It’s a leaf out of my music concert diaries. Probably one that will also be a significant cultural event in India, with K Pop making foray into the hearts of its fans here in New Delhi and Guwahati.

Watching somebody’s music on YouTube and witnessing them perform live are very different, and what could be a better way to understand this in entirety than watching a K Pop band in complete sync with their surroundings.

KARD members J Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo had come to India for their maiden performance and I'd convinced my friends, who barely step out of their environment, that the concert is something to be seen.

No hassles at the venue. Some 600 charged young people packed a sphere-shaped auditorium meant to reverberate the EDM sounds and make us jazz to its tunes. But what do I say, my eyes were set on the artists to arrive onstage while my lungs shouted out K-A-R-D....KARD in sync with other attendees.

A small data can give you a glimpse into the world of the K Pop influencers or idols. Some reports suggest that certain bands may generate USD 37 billion in economic value for South Korea over the next 10 years.

Giving an idea about KARD's Delhi act, let me tell you that J Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo had creatively used costumes and color to advance a greater theme and vision-- that of gratitude and love for fans in India. Their extravagant and eye-popping personalities took self-expression to a new level, while they entertained with slick dance moves, injecting an uncontrollable sense of happiness.

More young music enthusiasts like me, rooting for originality and intensity of their act, amplified KARD's infectious energy multiple times. We couldn't sit for even a minute during the three-hour-long show that included some fun and interactive games too. It was, by all accounts, a resounding success.

During their New Delhi concert, KARD even had a segment when their lead rapper BM aka Big Matthew freestyled on Kartik Aaryan's song Bom Diggy Diggy. The video was posted by the rapper himself on his Instagram. He wrote, "I love what I do. Thank u Guwahati and New Delhi???? A lil freestyle from the Delhi show (sic)."

KARD's songs had catchy hook lines and sing-along lyrics, set aside the fact what language they spoke. Another dominating aspect of their gig was their impeccable choreography, which forced everyone in the audience to get up and join them in the fun-filled ride. Apparently, intensive training, no less than a year, makes these young artists seasoned performers by the time they debut.

No wonder even young entrants into the world of K Pop are expected to go through rigorous schooling since their dance routines become demanding with each single, LP or album release. Combining singing and dancing, tempered with a dash of charm, the four idols seemed utterly talented as they pulled off one song after the other with the same enthusiasm and flair.

Courtesy its differentiated style and execution, K Pop is definitely a standout against other musical genres. KARD's India performance stands testimony to the burgeoning crowd of young listeners who relate to the upbeat songs that K Pop is associated with. It’s going to get major traction in India in the coming years. So, keep your schedules clear as and when the phenomenon drops in India once again.

