Playback Singer SP Balasubramanyam Tests Negative for COVID-19

Playback singer SP Balasubramanyam who has been in the intensive care unit of a Chennai hospital after contracting the COVID-19 disease, has tested negative for the virus.

In a video message to his fans, SP Charan qualified it as a significant development, considering that his lungs are healing. The singer has been watching a lot of tennis on his mobile device inside the hospital, and is all primed for the forthcoming short format cricket series IPL.

Earlier, Charan had denied a news report that his father was COVID-19 negative, and also said it wouldn’t matter as his lungs continued to perform in below-par levels.

In his video message of Monday, Charan had said that there was hope to wean Balasubramanyam off the ventilator support altogether, but it appears as though that might take some time.

SPB was admitted on August 5 after he contracted the coronavirus. He put out a video message the same day telling his fans that he was fine. Two weeks later, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU. Since then he has been on ventilator and ECMO support.

Balasubrahmanyam's health has been an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu, the state where he made it big as a playback singer. Over the last five decades, Balu's range of songs and his combinations with various music directors including Ilayaraaja remain unparalleled.