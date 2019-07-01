Playboy Muse Rose Romero Makes India Debut With Badshah's Song
Playboy muse Rose Romero will be making her India debut with rapper Badshah's pop song 'Paagal hai'.
Image courtesy: Instagram
"I am super excited. Badshah knows what works with the millennials and the beats of 'Paagal hai' make me move," Rose said in a statement.
Badshah was shooting in Los Angeles. Director Marlon Pena recommended her as he thought her vibe would be perfect for a Badshah video.
On how he zeroed in on Rose for the video, Badshah said: "I was shooting in Los Angeles when director Marlon Pena recommended her as he thought her vibe would be perfect for my upcoming video."
"I am glad I went with his recommendation as Rose adds massive oomph to the video and am blown away with the attitude she exudes for the single. We also felt that she would be loved in India as she has a bit of a 'desi' look. Also, she is as tall as me, a plus always."
