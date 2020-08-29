Playing a Journalist in Abhay 2 Was Challenging, Says Asha Negi

Actress Asha Negi loved tackling the challenges of playing a journalist recently. The actress essays the role in the web series 'Abhay 2', and she says her fans are curious to know more about her mysterious character.

"I have never played a journalist and it does need an understanding of the vigour needed to be an anchor. The character has nuances, so the challenging part was to layer the transition. I have had messages coming from all over the world asking about the mystery behind my character -- if I am playing good or evil. I am extremely excited for the rest of the season to be out soon, and cannot wait to see the audiences' reaction," said Asha.

Asha Negi garnered recognition after she starred in the popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. After a long break from acting, she returned to the small screen last year with romantic-drama series Baarish.

'Abhay 2' features Kunal Kemmu, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vardhan among others. Recently the series came under the scanner of netizens for using an image of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on a criminal board in a scene. People on social media trolled the series heavily and called for its boycott.

The show streams on Zee5.