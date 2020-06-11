Playing Draupadi Made Me Strong, Says Mahabharat Actor Pooja Sharma

Actress Pooja Sharma says essaying Draupadi in the TV series Mahabharat, which originally aired in 2013-2014, made her feel strong.

In Mahabharat, Draupadi symbolises beauty and grit, she faces the severest humiliation and yet manages to maintain her dignity.

"Working on the show is one of the most loved and blessed memories of my life, and the enormity of the show speaks for itself. Draupadi's character was powerful for me and it made me strong," said Pooja.

This Sunday, the story of the show will be narrated through the eyes of Draupadi and it will show her journey from the beginning, her quest for revenge against the Kauravas which leads to the dawn of the Kurukshetra war.

"It will capture Draupadi's birth from fire to her marriage to Arjun, her disrobing which became the clarion call for the war and her friendship with Krishna," said Pooja, which is currently telecast again on Star Plus.

Recently, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the show, had also shared what he learnt from the Geeta Saar sequence in the show.

"Geeta Saar influenced my life by these five lessons - controlling anger, doing deeds without expectations, believing in yourself, being compassionate is most important and to distinguish between love and attachment," said the actor.

"The element that describes Krishna best is water. Just like water everything about Krishna is calm and serene. Whatever he says has a rhythm to it," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more