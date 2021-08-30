Playing Krishna on TV Led Me on the Path of Spiritual Awakening: Siddharth Arora

TV actors across their career in the industry come across roles which cast an ever-lasting impact on the audience and at times, some characters bring a remarkable difference in them too. From Samvardaman D. Banerjee to Saurabh Raj Jain, several actors have essayed the role of Lord Krishna on Indian Television. Each one has successfully created a fan base for themselves. Actor Siddharth Arora has also played the role of Lord Krishna in the television series, Krishna Kanahiya in 2015.

In a recent with Hindustan Times, Siddharth shared that playing the divine character changed him considerably as a person. The actor, who has worked in shows like Mukti Bandhan and Laado, states that playing Krishna taught him to be selfless, invest in actions, and put effort without worrying about the result. Siddharth said that he now understands the principle of karma. “We all know about Bhagwad Gita and its teachings but when you get to live that persona then the learning is entirely different,” he said.

Talking about how an actor gets into the assigned role, Siddharth shared that preparing for such mythological roles is in itself an empowering and meticulous process. Terming it an “inward journey”, the actor said that he refrains from watching previous iconic roles so that he is not influenced by any. To understand the heart, mind, and soul of the character, Siddharth revealed that he did read a lot after all, he believes "it was Krishna who chose him to play led him on the path of spiritual awakening."

He has also played Raja Bhoj in Singhasan Battisi and currently, is essaying the role of Lord Shiva for a TV show. However, Siddharth wishes to be a part of some good OTT projects in the coming future.

