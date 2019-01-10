GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Playing Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister was Not Easy for Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher says he hasn’t met former prime minister Manmohan Singh as the politician was uninterested in meeting him.

Updated:January 10, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Anupam Kher in a still from his upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister.
Though he is being lauded for getting Manmohan Singh’s look and mannerisms right in his upcoming biopic on the former prime minister, Anupam Kher says it wasn’t easy for him to get into the skin of the character.

“Dr Manmohan Singh is not a very expressive person. You have never seen him laughing loudly. You have never seen him angry. His face is the same, whether he is expressing hurt, anger, disgust, pleasure or happiness. That means I had to internalise the whole thing,” he told Hindustan Times.

Kher says he hasn’t met Singh at all as the politician was uninterested in meeting him since “it (The Accidental Prime Minister) was a controversial book and the former PM had rejected it.”

On how he prepared for the role, he said, “We were shooting in a remote area in England and I became the prime minister for the duration. I told everyone to call me Mr Prime Minister. The nameplate outside my makeup room read Prime Minister of India. I had audio tapes of Mr. Singh playing constantly in my ears.”

Lauding his team for nailing the look, he added, “I think a lot of credit goes to my makeup and hair team, the wardrobe team and to my own training of being a student of drama.”

Directed by Vijay Gutte, the The Accidental Prime Minister also stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru (on whose book it is based), German actor Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi. It is slated to release on January 11.

