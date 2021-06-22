Playing Romantic Lead in Ekta Kapoor's Show was My Dream, Says Dheeraj Dhoopar

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar made his acting debut in 2009 with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He then appeared in Behenein and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, but rose to fame from Sasural Simar Ka, where he played the lead role of Prem Bharadwaj.

He recently completed twelve years in the industry and looked back at his acting journey. He said, “I would like to thank all the teams that I have worked with. I have been a part of some wonderful shows and without team effort, I don’t think things would have been possible. It has been an amazing journey."

He added, “I always say that by God’s grace I have never had to struggle but it took me time to gain popularity as an actor. All my shows have been number 1 but it was only after Kundali Bhagya that I became a popular actor. My journey has been very exciting and after starting out as a model, acting came as a blessing. It was all destined I believe."

He further said, “My wife Vinny (Arora) has been my biggest support in the industry. She has been my backbone and has always supported me in every decision of mine. Right from our first show together till now she has been guiding me. I would also like to name Rajan Shahi sir who gave me my first break in TV and Ekta Kapoor for giving me Kundali Bhagya."

Dheeraj also recalled bagging one top show after another within three months. He said, “After quitting Sasural Simar Ka, within 3 months I got Kundali Bhagya. It is not the duration between both my shows but playing a romantic lead in an Ekta Kapoor show was something that I have dreamt of even before I got into acting. This was certainly a very special moment."

He further revealed that the character of cricketer Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya is his favourite. “Karan Luthra from my show Kundali Bhagya has to be my favourite. I also love the character I played in Naagin 5. I liked it because I got to do something that I always wanted to do and some that my fans and friends have not seen me do," he said.

Last year, Dheeraj also made his debut as a producer with short film Yellow. Talking about it, the actor said, “I have always said that I will keep no stones unturned. Producer was always my plan, I just announced it with Yellow. I am not a fan of stagnancy in one’s growth, I love to try new things and grow in life."

After being part of successful shows on television, he expressed his desire to participate in a reality show. He said, “I have never had the time to take up reality shows. I have been in talks but due to some or the other reason I couldn’t commit to any. Last 5 years have been crazy for me work wise. I have not had any time to take up something major. And reality shows demand a lot of time and I never had that kind of time to offer. But I really wish to do a reality show. I love them and would like to be a part of them."

Currently, the actor is seen playing the lead role in Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya. He said, “I have been working with Shraddha for the past 4 years and more to go. All I can say is that she is thorough professional and exceptional in her craft."

Lately, Kundali Bhagya has been replaced by Anupamaa on the TRP chart at the top spot. Reacting to it, the actor said, “I think this will keep happening. I always consider this show as my own baby and no matter what I will always give my best."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here