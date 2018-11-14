English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plea Against Ranveer Singh’s Simmba for Using Beverage Company’s Trademark
Sona Beverages, a Chhattisgarh-based company that owns a brand titled Simba, has sent a notice to the makers of Simmba.
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
A plea has been filed against Bollywood film Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, for the infringement of the trademark of a beverage company. The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the makers of the film.
Sona Beverages, a Chhattisgarh-based company that owns a brand titled Simba, has sent a notice to the makers of Simmba. The company uses the brand name Simba for aerated drinks, beer and mineral water. The court has asked the two parties to come to an arrangement, failing which the matter will be heard on December 4. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28.
"It has also been impressed upon the counsel for the defendant (Rohit Shetty Picturez) that the defendant ought to respond to the plaintiff's (Sona Beverages) notice and also explore the possibility of an arrangement being entered into, failing which, on the next date, the matter will be heard," the court said in its November 2 order, as per a report in DNA.
Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is beginning her journey in Bollywood with Kedarnath and Simmba. In an earlier interview with IANS, she said, “We can say that there is a pressure because two films are on the row, but there are some advantages also which I cannot deny. I have got two films and I am really lucky to ask for work from filmmakers like Abhishek Kapoor sir and Rohit Shetty sir. I have tried my level best to justify the opportunity.”
