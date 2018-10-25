Plea Filed in Madras HC Against Release of Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar'

A petition was filed in the Madras High Court Wednesday seeking to stall the release of Vijay-starrer "Sarkar" for allegedly infringing copyrights.Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran has claimed ownership ofthe film's story. He claimed that Sarkar's story was a replica of his work titled 'Sengol', which he had registered with the writer's union in 2007.He sought to restrain the movie's release unless he was given due credit for the story. He also asked the makers of the film to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation for the alleged infringement.The petitioner's counsel made a mention before Justice M Sundar and requested the court to hear his plea on an urgent basis.The judge said the petition would be taken up on Thursday after the court was informed that a caveat had already been filed by the producers, barring the court from hearing the case without putting them on notice.He then instructed the petitioner's counsel to put the producer on notice. He submitted that he had filed a complaint in this regard with the South Indian Film Writers Association, which conducted a probe and concluded that the story of Sarkar and Sengol were identical.Tamil star Vijay's 'Sarkar' directed by A R Murugadoss, is slated to hit theatres on Diwali.