English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Please Apologise: John Abraham Shuts Reporter Down for Asking Question Related to Pulwama
John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of 'Romeo Akbar Walter'.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actor John Abraham said on Monday that his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter is not a chest-thumping nationalist project and he himself would like to stay away from jingoistic movies.
Directed by Robbie Grewal, the espionage thriller chronicles the story of a spy who goes to Pakistan.
"It's very important to make films with good stories. If tomorrow, there's a great patriotic film, I would love to do it. But I would not like to do jingoistic films. I am not anti any other country, I am not anti any other religion.
"I'm very pro-secular and I would like to make films that reflect the true nature of this country," John told reporters here.
The actor said the film looks at people from an objective gaze and doesn't colour anyone with judgements.
"It's a very objective film. No one is bad or good in this, it's just how you look at things. We are not depicting any other side as the bad side. It's not jingoistic, typical flag saluting film. It's very different and that's why we are proud to be associated with it."
John said the project's key requirement was "extreme research" and the team did just that as it's a sensitive topic and there's a sense of responsibility riding on them.
The actor, however, said there's nothing wrong in making films about war heroes.
"If you look at Hollywood, it makes fantastic war films and they glorify their soldiers, so why can't we? I think it's a great time for India, the audience."
At the event, John also shut down a reporter when he asked whether the actor would "tempt" people through the film to take action, after the Pulwama attack.
The actor said, "You have to be very careful with the way you ask questions, you have a responsibility. Please apologise to everyone."
Romeo Akbar Walter is scheduled to release on April 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Directed by Robbie Grewal, the espionage thriller chronicles the story of a spy who goes to Pakistan.
"It's very important to make films with good stories. If tomorrow, there's a great patriotic film, I would love to do it. But I would not like to do jingoistic films. I am not anti any other country, I am not anti any other religion.
"I'm very pro-secular and I would like to make films that reflect the true nature of this country," John told reporters here.
The actor said the film looks at people from an objective gaze and doesn't colour anyone with judgements.
"It's a very objective film. No one is bad or good in this, it's just how you look at things. We are not depicting any other side as the bad side. It's not jingoistic, typical flag saluting film. It's very different and that's why we are proud to be associated with it."
John said the project's key requirement was "extreme research" and the team did just that as it's a sensitive topic and there's a sense of responsibility riding on them.
The actor, however, said there's nothing wrong in making films about war heroes.
"If you look at Hollywood, it makes fantastic war films and they glorify their soldiers, so why can't we? I think it's a great time for India, the audience."
At the event, John also shut down a reporter when he asked whether the actor would "tempt" people through the film to take action, after the Pulwama attack.
The actor said, "You have to be very careful with the way you ask questions, you have a responsibility. Please apologise to everyone."
Romeo Akbar Walter is scheduled to release on April 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
- 'It's the Gold Standard for Leagues Around World' - ICC Rules Out IPL Interference
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results