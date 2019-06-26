Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

Please Don't Bully Me, Says Lexi Rabe Who Played Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers Endgame

The young actress, who played Tony Stark's daughter in Avengers: Endgame, has urged fans "please don't bully my family or me".

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Please Don't Bully Me, Says Lexi Rabe Who Played Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers Endgame
Image courtesy: Instagram/Lexi Rabe
Loading...

Avengers: Endgame child star Lexi Rabe, who played the on-screen daughter to Robert Downey Jr in the film, has urged people not to bully her family or her, reminding them she is all of 7 years old.

In a video message posted to her Instagram page, Lexi, who essayed Morgan Stark in the movie, says: "Hi, I'm Lexi Rabe, and I'm only 7 years old. And I mess up sometimes, so my mom and dad give me tonnes of talking tos and timeouts, believe me.

"And if I go anywhere and I'm acting a little silly or messed up or anything like that, I'm just 7 years old. Please don't bully my family or me."

She ended her message by quoting the "love you 3,000" line from Avengers: Endgame.

Her mother Jessica also wrote an elaborate post asking bullies to keep away.

"I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi's getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes celebrities never want to leave the house, never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world.

"She's a normal human being and she's a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don't do that in public. Sometimes we are rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I'm sorry if you see us this way but that's life!

View this post on Instagram

I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!

A post shared by Lexi Rabe (@lexi_rabe) on

"If you ask us for an autograph, we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you're over-parenting.

"We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries but then give them the freedom to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren't well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that. And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one, until you have children of your own, and number two we realize that we're not perfect and we're not claiming to be.

"But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks... what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram