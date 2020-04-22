'Please Show Some Respect to Your Maid': Shibani Dandekar's Pasta Making Video Gets Bad Reviews

Actress and anchor Shibani Dandekar decided to make pasta with mushrooms and cream sauce on Wednesday. The whole process was filmed by beau Farhan Akhtar, and later posted on Instagram. While Shibani herself confessed she isn't a good cook, the reviews she received on the video weren't what she was aiming for, either.

The video starts off with Shibani asking Farhan to not talk or comment while filming her, as she poured olive oil in a pan to make the dish. She then proceeded to add garlic and spring onions.

Shibani was cooking under the supervision of her house help Sunita, and kept asking her for instructions from time to time. So much so that it appeared that she did not know how to increase or reduce the flame of the gas.

She also asked Sunita if she had boiled the pasta with some salt in it, and the help said no. Shibani made her disappointment clear with an exasperated, "Sunitaaa, oh my God, I tell you. Now we'll have to improvise." She was hunting for the word "improvise" as well, and had help from Farhan in forming her sentence.

Her attitude towards Sunita did not go down well with many followers on Instagram, who asked her to show some respect to her maid. One follower commented, "Please show some respect for your maid who prepares all of your meals. Besides I don't think you've ever cooked before. You don't need to be a brainer to turn of the gas stove and what sort of pasta are you cooking anyway? Spring onions in pasta? Wow 👏 Please improvise on your cooking skills 1st before you improvise on your dish!!! (sic)"

Shibani did admit that she is pretty bad at cooking and very rarely ventures into the kitchen. More reason why she had no right to criticise her cook, many users pointed out. "I mean you can't even turn the gas on minimum and you're kinda making your cook feel guilty about not adding salt to the pasta!!" another comment read.

Her response was, "Come back when you have a sense of humour please! no grumpy people welcome here! what is wrong with people seriously?!!! even sunita was laughing at my cooking .. please lighten the hell up!"

