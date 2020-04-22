MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Please Show Some Respect to Your Maid': Shibani Dandekar's Pasta Making Video Gets Bad Reviews

'Please Show Some Respect to Your Maid': Shibani Dandekar's Pasta Making Video Gets Bad Reviews

Shibani Dandekar's cook forgot to boil pasta with salt and the actress made her disappointment clear in the video. Obviously, she got quite a slamming on Instagram.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Share this:

Actress and anchor Shibani Dandekar decided to make pasta with mushrooms and cream sauce on Wednesday. The whole process was filmed by beau Farhan Akhtar, and later posted on Instagram. While Shibani herself confessed she isn't a good cook, the reviews she received on the video weren't what she was aiming for, either.

The video starts off with Shibani asking Farhan to not talk or comment while filming her, as she poured olive oil in a pan to make the dish. She then proceeded to add garlic and spring onions.

Shibani was cooking under the supervision of her house help Sunita, and kept asking her for instructions from time to time. So much so that it appeared that she did not know how to increase or reduce the flame of the gas.

She also asked Sunita if she had boiled the pasta with some salt in it, and the help said no. Shibani made her disappointment clear with an exasperated, "Sunitaaa, oh my God, I tell you. Now we'll have to improvise." She was hunting for the word "improvise" as well, and had help from Farhan in forming her sentence.

Her attitude towards Sunita did not go down well with many followers on Instagram, who asked her to show some respect to her maid. One follower commented, "Please show some respect for your maid who prepares all of your meals. Besides I don't think you've ever cooked before. You don't need to be a brainer to turn of the gas stove and what sort of pasta are you cooking anyway? Spring onions in pasta? Wow 👏 Please improvise on your cooking skills 1st before you improvise on your dish!!! (sic)"

Shibani did admit that she is pretty bad at cooking and very rarely ventures into the kitchen. More reason why she had no right to criticise her cook, many users pointed out. "I mean you can't even turn the gas on minimum and you're kinda making your cook feel guilty about not adding salt to the pasta!!" another comment read.

Her response was, "Come back when you have a sense of humour please! no grumpy people welcome here! what is wrong with people seriously?!!! even sunita was laughing at my cooking .. please lighten the hell up!"

Watch the video here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres