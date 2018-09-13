English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
Rashmika's beau Rakshit, who is quite inactive on social media, has finally decided to address their breakup rumours by sharing a lengthy post on Facebook.
Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Actress Rashmika Mandanna's beau Rakshit Shetty has broken his silence over their breakup rumours that have doing the rounds of the Internet for a while now. It has been reported that Rashmika has called off her engagement with Rakshit because she wants to focus on her career and doesn't want to settle down so soon.
Now, Rakshit, who is inactive on social media, has finally decided to address the rumours by sharing a lengthy post on Facebook. Asking people to not judge Rashmika, Rakshit said that "many are creating their own news for their requirement," which is not reality.
Here's what he posted:
To Respected People!
I had announced that I will be off social media to concentrate on other things. But I had to come back in order to clarify a few things, for what has been playing it from the last couple of days has been literally snatching away everything a person loved and lived for!
You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don’t blame any of you because that’s how it is projected. Everyone of us believe what we see and what is said. But it need not be true. Most of the time we come to a conclusion without even thinking from another perspective. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors which are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace. I hope everything comes to a conclusion soon and you all will know the reality. Please don’t go by any media news. None of them have first hand information from me or Rashmika herself. Many are creating their own news for their requirement. Assumptions are not reality.
Keeping this page live for few days so that this message is conveyed to everyone. I will be back when It’s really needed and me leaving social media has nothing to do with any of this. I only want to concentrate on work since social media was getting addictive
Earlier a report on Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the actress as saying, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and wants to cement her place in both the industries."
On the work front, Rashmika is currently prepping for the role of a cricketer for her upcoming film Comrade. Her last released Geetha Govindam was a huge hit at the box office.
