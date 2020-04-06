MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Please Uninstall WhatsApp': Big B Trolled Yet Again For Sharing Fake #9pm9minutes Satellite Image

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

On late Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan quote retweeted a picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during 9 minutes at 9pm activity.

Shrishti Negi
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Share this:

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hitting the headlines a lot lately, courtesy his "controversial" tweets. From claiming that rising decibel levels would destroy the effect of coronavirus to tweeting that the deadly virus is caused by flies, Bachchan's tweets have been creating quite a stir on social media.

And, the actor is at it again. On late Sunday night, the actor quote retweeted a picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during the #9pm9minutes activity. PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to show the unity of Indians in the fight against coronavirus.

"When the world was wavering! Hindustan was shining! Today's picture is telling this," the picture was tweeted alongside this post. Bachchan quote retweeted the photo by writing, "The World sees us.. we are ONE.."

A little digging quickly showed that the picture was not a satellite photo of India during the #9pm9minutes activity on Sunday, but rather, a photoshopped image of Google's visualisation of the global effects of the #MeToo movement that showed all of India brightly lit up with people searching for information about the movement.

5c122a762400004b0658a95d

Credits: Me Too rising, a visualisation of Google Trends data.


Soon after Bachchan's tweet went viral, netizens started trolling him for sharing yet another "fake WhatsApp forward" on social media.

One user wrote, "And the #KingOfFakeNews is back appreciating a Whatsapp forward. Request

@TwitterIndia to suspend him and save us the daily embarrassment." (sic)

Another tweeted, "Whatsapp ruined the celebs by unmasking them and exposing their superlative levels of stupidity."

It is the third time that Bachchan, who has been raising awareness about the deadly virus via PSAs and short films, has attracted criticism for sharing a post that many on social media say is unverified and fake.

Earlier, during the Janta curfew announcement by Modi on last Sunday, Bachchan had tweeted a fake theory that claimed vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was "amavasya", the darkest day of the month.

He had posted the tweet along with his picture, which had three question marks scribbled on it, leading many to wonder if the actor was sharing his opinion or questioning the theory floating on social media. However, his tweet was met with criticism as netizens slammed him for tweeting something which was not factual. Even the Press Information Bureau (PIB) busted the viral fake claim, writing, "NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,767

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,273,709

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    262,486

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,456

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres