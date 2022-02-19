‘Plot To Kill Me’: Marathi Singer Vaishali Mhade’s Sensational Claim

Popular singer Vaishali Mhade, who is known for the song Pinga from the film Bajiao Mastani, has claimed in a Facebook post that she has become a target of conspiracy and a plot is being hatched to kill her. She has also expressed concern that her life is in danger and has mentioned a lot of details regarding this in her post. The actress has not only written about a murder plot against her but has also stated that she knows about the perpetrators.

Vaishali has mentioned that she will hold a press conference in the next two days to expose the individuals behind these conspiracies. She has also urged her fans to support her during this difficult time. She has, however, not filed any police complaint.

The Facebook post of the singer reads, “Some people put my life in danger. There is a plot to kill me. After two days, I will hold a press conference and expose it. Today I need your support".

Advertisement

Such a claim from a well-known singer has surprised her fans and her friends in the Marathi film industry. Vaishali made her debut in Indian politics a few months ago by joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It is not clear whether or not there is a political angle related to her post.

Vishali has bagged numerous awards as a singer and is the winner of the 2009 season of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

She is married to Anant Mhade and has a daughter. She was also a contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Marathi in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.