PM Imran Khan Says Pakistan Film Industry was Influenced by 'Vulgarity' in Bollywood and Hollywood

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the evolution of the film industry in that country at a recent awards ceremony. While asking filmmakers to stick to original content, he also stated that the Pak film industry was influenced by the “vulgarity" in Hollywood and Bollywood. Khan added that mistakes were committed at the beginning since the Pakistani film industry was “impressed" by Bollywood which resulted in copying and adopting another culture.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) in Islamabad, Khan urged filmmakers to focus on original content and adopt new approaches in filmmaking. He also referred to the popularity of Pak TV shows in India, reported Dawn.com.

“I want originality in our film industry and for it to bring a new way of thinking," he said, adding that he had pointed to the lack of original content when he became prime minister and how much the Pakistani film industry was influenced by Hollywood and Bollywood.

“Vulgarity started from Hollywood, came to Bollywood and then that kind of culture was promoted here," he added.

He advised young filmmakers to bring their own original thinking and praised them for promoting the country’s culture.

