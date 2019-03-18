English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
The second poster launch event of upcoming film PM Narendra Modi was postponed in the wake of demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
The second poster launch event of upcoming film PM Narendra Modi was postponed in the wake of demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
The second poster launch event of upcoming film PM Narendra Modi was postponed in the wake of demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. BJP President Amit Shah was scheduled to unveil the new poster on Monday in the capital.
Parrikar, a former defence minister who had been battling a pancreatic ailment for over a year, died at his private residence in Panaji, Goa, on Sunday. He was 63.
"We are extremely sorry to inform that the poster launch of our film 'PM Narendra Modi', which was scheduled for March 18, 10.30 am, has been postponed due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Our heartfelt condolences to his family in this time of grief. Rest in peace," read a statement obtained by IANS from an official.
No new date has been announced for the poster launch yet.
Directed by Omung Kumar and featuring actor Vivek Oberoi as Modi, the biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release countrywide on April 12.
Critically-acclaimed actor Manoj Joshi is essaying the role of Shah in the film.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Oberoi had unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January.
The film also features Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta and Akshat R Saluja in pivotal roles.
