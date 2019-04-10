English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Biopic: Kajal Aggarwal Gets Trolled for Supporting Vivek Oberoi
Soon after Kajal Aggarwal wrote in support of Vivek Oberoi and 'PM Narendra Modi', she hogged the limelight, as trolls started labelling her as a 'Sanghi.'
Image: Instagram/ Kajal Aggarwal
Social media can be unforgiving especially if you are a celebrity. Actress Kajal Aggarwal learnt this the hard way when she was trolled online and called a "Sanghi" after she hailed her Vivegam co-star Vivek Oberoi on his upcoming movie based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Tamil movie star, who will be seen next in Paris Paris, congratulated Vivek with the tweet, "Whoa! Vivek! This looks incredible! Cannot wait to watch! Good luck to the entire team, I'm sure this is going to excel".
Soon after this tweet, Kajal hogged the limelight and trolls started labelling her as a "Sanghi". On the other hand, the BJP supporters came out in support of her tweet. The Twitterati also asked Tamil producer to not work with Kajal again.
The biopic titled PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar, who has earlier directed biopics like Sarabjit and Mary Kom. Actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the title role in the film, along with star Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, and others.
The movie was initially set to release on April 11, a day after the first phase of General Elections 2019. In the latest move, the Election Commission on Wednesday banned the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.
