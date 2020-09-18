PM Modi Calls Karan Johar's Passion for Cinema 'Adorable' in Reply to Director's Birthday Wish

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17, wishes poured in from across the globe for the leader’s long life and good health. Joining this list of well-wishers was director and producer Karan Johar who took to Twitter to express his admiration for the leader.

The filmmaker tweeted, “Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you.” He wished the Indian leader and said praises for his graciousness, warmth & understanding.

Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2020

The Prime Minister was quick to respond to Johar, as he tweeted, “Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes.”

Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes. https://t.co/6KcZRmEWNr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Needless to say, other Bollywood stars also came forward to wish the political icon on his birthday. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wished the leader good health and happiness on his special day.

Wishing PM @narendramodi health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday! @PMOIndia — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2020

PM Modi is known for his interactions with Bollywood celebrities. He has often met them while gracing multiple occasions related to cinema. Last year, PM Modi met the stars at the release of a special tribute video on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several selfies had emerged from the event.

On another occasion, several Bollywood stars flew from Mumbai to meet the Prime Minister and discuss the issues regarding the entertainment industry. The iconic Bollywood selfie emerged from this meeting featured Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal.