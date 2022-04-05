PM Modi Congratulates Falguni Shah For Winning Grammy 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and congratulated Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning the Grammy award. “Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," Prime Minister tweeted.

Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

Grammy Awards were held on Monday in Los Angeles. Falguni Shah took home the Best Children’s Music Album award for ‘A Colourful World’. Others who were nominated in the category were Activate by 123 Andres, Black to the Future by Pierce Freelon, Crayon Kids by Lucky Diaz, All One Tribe by 1 Tribe Collective, and the Family Jam Band.

Later, Falguni took to her official Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt note. Expressing happiness about her victory, Falguni wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU! (sic).”

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej who was awarded the Best New Age Album award for Divine Tides.

Prime Minister Modi Retweeted Ricky’s post about his win and wrote, “Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!" In the original tweet, Ricky wrote, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

