PM Modi Congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu on Winning Miss Universe Crown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe and extended best wishes to her for her future endeavours. Punjab’s Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

“Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Only two Indians before Sandhu, just 21 and an actor as well as a model, have been crowned Miss Universe earlier — actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The win, being seen as a fillip for the beauty pageant industry, led to celebrations at her home and congratulatory messages from all quarters, including from politicians, showbiz celebs and the two former titleholders. Former title-holders Sen and Dutta, too, left congratulatory messages for her. While the former called her ‘Hindustan ki naaz’, the latter welcomed her to the Miss Universe ‘club’.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third. During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

