English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi's 'Jab We Met' Tweet to Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo is Breaking the Internet
On Saturday, the crème-de-la-crème of the film industry gathered under one roof to witness the launch of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
On Saturday, the crème-de-la-crème of the film industry gathered under one roof to witness the launch of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema. The ceremony was attended by a host of Bollywood stars including Manoj Kumar, Jeetendra, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Aanand L Rai.
After the event, many actors shared pictures and videos from the event and the selfies they clicked with the prime minister. However, given the large attendance and PM's tight schedule, not everyone got an opportunity to click a picture with him. So, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Dinesh Vijan and Kartik Aaryan decided to take a "backfie".
"Losers' backfie with the honorable PM!" Kartik tweeted the picture, which shows the PM in background with his back turned to them.
To which, Modi replied, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion."
Modi's quirky reply garnered over a thousand re-tweets and has been liked over 35,000 times (and counting).
While addressing the gathering of film personalities after inaugurating the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Modi said films have played a huge role in India's soft power.
"Films can also boost our tourism sector," he said, noting that foreigners still know little about our country beyond the Taj Mahal.
"The government has started working on single-window clearance system for film shoot permissions. A portal is being put in place, where you only submit required details and within a stipulated time clearances will be given," he said.
At the start of his speech, the prime minister invoked the popular line from the recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike. "How is the josh," he asked, drawing laughter and applause.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After the event, many actors shared pictures and videos from the event and the selfies they clicked with the prime minister. However, given the large attendance and PM's tight schedule, not everyone got an opportunity to click a picture with him. So, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Dinesh Vijan and Kartik Aaryan decided to take a "backfie".
"Losers' backfie with the honorable PM!" Kartik tweeted the picture, which shows the PM in background with his back turned to them.
To which, Modi replied, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion."
Not losers but Rockstars!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019
No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :) https://t.co/1Ud7D5jIvd
Modi's quirky reply garnered over a thousand re-tweets and has been liked over 35,000 times (and counting).
While addressing the gathering of film personalities after inaugurating the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Modi said films have played a huge role in India's soft power.
"Films can also boost our tourism sector," he said, noting that foreigners still know little about our country beyond the Taj Mahal.
"The government has started working on single-window clearance system for film shoot permissions. A portal is being put in place, where you only submit required details and within a stipulated time clearances will be given," he said.
At the start of his speech, the prime minister invoked the popular line from the recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike. "How is the josh," he asked, drawing laughter and applause.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Reviews Uri, Calls Vicky Kaushal Film the Best Ever Made in India
- Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Smartphones And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results