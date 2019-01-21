Modi's 'Jab We Met' Tweet to Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo is Breaking the Internet

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:January 21, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
On Saturday, the crème-de-la-crème of the film industry gathered under one roof to witness the launch of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema. The ceremony was attended by a host of Bollywood stars including Manoj Kumar, Jeetendra, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Aanand L Rai.

After the event, many actors shared pictures and videos from the event and the selfies they clicked with the prime minister. However, given the large attendance and PM's tight schedule, not everyone got an opportunity to click a picture with him. So, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Dinesh Vijan and Kartik Aaryan decided to take a "backfie".

"Losers' backfie with the honorable PM!" Kartik tweeted the picture, which shows the PM in background with his back turned to them.

To which, Modi replied, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion."




Modi's quirky reply garnered over a thousand re-tweets and has been liked over 35,000 times (and counting).

While addressing the gathering of film personalities after inaugurating the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Modi said films have played a huge role in India's soft power.

"Films can also boost our tourism sector," he said, noting that foreigners still know little about our country beyond the Taj Mahal.

"The government has started working on single-window clearance system for film shoot permissions. A portal is being put in place, where you only submit required details and within a stipulated time clearances will be given," he said.

At the start of his speech, the prime minister invoked the popular line from the recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike. "How is the josh," he asked, drawing laughter and applause.

