PM Modi Makes a Filmi Appeal to Bollywood Stars, Sidhu Smartly Brought Back on Kapil Sharma's Show
Varun Dhawan picking up Alia Bhatt in his arms was one of the highlights of the teaser launch event of Kalank. The leads of Amazon Prime's new show Made In Heaven talk about Delhi's lavish weddings. Here's a recap of entertainment news of the day.
Varun Dhawan picking up Alia Bhatt in his arms was one of the highlights of the teaser launch event of Kalank. The leads of Amazon Prime's new show Made In Heaven talk about Delhi's lavish weddings. Here's a recap of entertainment news of the day.
Bollywood celebrities are often roped in to campaign for parties to ensure high voter turnouts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Bollywood stars to ensure more voter turnout at the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He posted a series of tweets asking Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to ask them to encourage youngsters to cast their vote.
Navjot Singh Sidhu hasn't been a part of the Kapil Sharma show following an uproar over his remarks on the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers. But comedian Kiku Sharda found a smart way to make a mention of the Punjab cabinet minister on the show when the team of the 1983 cricket World Cup winning team made an appearance.
In Made In Heaven, Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala play wedding planners who organise grand weddings in Delhi. But in real life, both of them prefer simpler, quieter celebrations of relationships and emotions. They talk about their take on lavish celebrations and unnecessary pomp and show.
Triple Frontier, the latest Netflix original thriller, has Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal as the pack of ex-military, sulking men, who take it upon themselves to correct the wrong that has followed in the wake of their service to the country. Directed by JC Chandor, the story follows Affleck and company as they reunite to take down the biggest drug lord in South America.
The chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is quite a hit among fans. The actors will next be seen together in Kalank, and their past camaraderie seems to be spilling onto this film as well. At the teaser launch of the Karan Johar-produced period drama, Varun and Alia recreated a moment from Badrinath Ki Dulhania to emphasise their chemistry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets asking Bollywood celebrities to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi took to Twitter to appeal Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aamir Khan to encourage youngsters to cast their vote.
The Sunday episode of Kapil Sharma's show saw Kapil Dev lead his squad comprising of Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and others. When Kiku Sharda greeted the guests, he thanked the legends for being a part of the show. Then he looked at Harbhajan sitting on Sidhu's seat and said that Sidhuji was looking quite small in front of the legendary cricketers.
National Award winning actress Divya Dutta, in a career span of 25 years, has made sure that she fights to play different kinds of roles. She is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the REEL Movie Awards 2019 for Blackmail, where she once again proved her mettle by playing a short-tempered alcoholic woman who is also a nutcase.
