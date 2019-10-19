Narendra Modi Poses for Selfie with Women in Film Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez
A lot of photos and selfies were clicked as the stars posed with the prime minister after a discussion was held on initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Images: Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding meetings with the film fraternity several times this year. The latest big gathering of Bollywood stars at the PM's behest happened in Delhi on Saturday evening, when several prominent actors came together to discuss one of the most-loved icons of India's freedom struggle - Mahatma Gandhi.
The meeting was held to discuss initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.
And the stars did not let go of the opportunity to pose with the PM and take lots of photos, which are being enthusiastically shared all over social media. One particular selfie was clicked by actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and in the frame with the PM were Kangana, Ekta, Ashwini, and Wardah Khan Nadiadwala.
Ekta posted the selfie with the caption, "Women in film with the honorable visionary #primeministerofindia", while Jacqueline, whose selfie taking skills are well-known, called it an honour.
Shah Rukh and Aamir, comedian Kapil Sharma, director Anand L Rai and Sonam Kapoor were also clicked with the PM as they interacted with him at his official residence in Delhi. SRK tweeted his photo with Aamir and the PM and said, "Thank u
@narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!"
Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019
Read: Narendra Modi Meets Bollywood Stars, Discusses Ways to Celebrate Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary
Here are more photos from the epic event:
