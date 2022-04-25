PM Modi Pours His Heart Out Remembering Lata Mangeshkar At Award ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on April 24. He remembered the legendary singer, who passed away in February this year, as an artist who contributed to the nation’s development. The award ceremony was held at Shanmukhanand Hall, Mumbai.

PM Modi poured his heart out, remembering his ‘elder-sister Lata Didi’ in his speech after receiving the award. He said, “Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won’t be here.”

“It is a privilege to receive an award in the name of Lata Didi. It is my responsibility to accept this award. I dedicate this award to the entire country “, added PM Modi.

Recalling his long association with Lata Mangeshkar, PM Modi shared how he first met the legendary singer. PM Modi said that his long association with Lataji began when he was introduced to Lata Mangeshkar by Marathi music composer Sudhir Phadke four decades ago.

He further added, “Lata Mangeshkar’s voice has entranced audiences for more than 80 years, from the age of gramophone, CD, DVD, pen drive, digital music and online applications.”

PM Modi referred to Lataji as his “Badi Bahen,” saying she was not only elder in age but also in deeds as well. He lauded the simplicity of Lata Didi. He also said how Lata Mangeshkar’s voice connects together the entire Indian ethos from pre-Partition days to the present.

He also talked about Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata didi’s younger brother, who also wanted to come to this important event. But, he could not due to his illness.

PM Modi shared the video of the event on his Twitter handle.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual “who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society.”

