PM Modi Praises Team 'Coolie No. 1' for Going Plastic-free on Sets, Calls It a 'Superb Gesture'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on cast and crew of Coolie No. 1 after they decided to go plastic-free on the sets of the upcoming remake.

Calling it a "superb gesture", Modi tweeted, "Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic."

Last week, Varun Dhawan, who is stepping into Govinda's shoes for the remake, urged peers to go plastic-free after he received a plastic-free sipper from his co-star, Jackky Bhagnani. Varun shared a picture of the gift, a tall mug with Coolie No 1 printed on it. Along with the present was a note which read, "Dearest Varun, The coolest Coolie No. 1. Sharing the burden of making our world plastic-free with you. One sip at a time."

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles," Varun captioned the picture.

The post came after Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat and urged everyone to make India plastic-free. Modi also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness at public places.

Meanwhile, Coolie No. 1 remake will see Varun team up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.