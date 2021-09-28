PM Modi Prays for Lata Mangeshkar's 'Long and Healthy Life' on Her 92nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday. The PM penned a heartwarming note for Mangeshkar and prayed for her long and healthy life. An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday.

Modi said, “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life." Modi also personally called Mangeshkar to wish her on her birthday over the phone in the morning.

The music veteran has often showered praise on Modi and hailed his work as the prime minister of the country. In 2019, during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Modi had described Mangeshkar as an elder sister and said the singer’s humility continues to be an inspiration.

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also took to his Twitter account to wish Mangeshkar “a very happy birthday". He tweeted, “…The voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic."

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a video of his sand art to wish the legendary singer on her birthday. He tweeted, “Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji. I am sharing One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi." (sic)

Meanwhile, Mangeshkar will mark her 92nd birthday with a family get-together. Stating that the birthday celebration will be a low-key affair, Mangeshkar, the 2002 recipient of Bharat Ratna, told ETimes, “The Covid19 restrictions are being observed strictly by my family. Only close relatives will attend the dinner."

