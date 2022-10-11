CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » PM Modi Sends Birthday Wishes To Big B, Calls Him 'Most Remarkable Film Personalities'
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Sends Birthday Wishes To Big B, Calls Him 'Most Remarkable Film Personalities'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 16:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Prime Minister Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. (Photos: Instagram)

Prime Minister Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. (Photos: Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to send birthday wishes to the 'most remarkable' film personality Amitabh Bachchan.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday i.e October 11. On this special day, social media is flooded with heartwarming notes and wishes for the veteran actor. Among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to send birthday wishes to Big B. He heaped praises on Sr Bachchan and called him ‘one of most remarkable film personalities’.

“A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,” PM Modi wrote.

Soon after, Amitabh Bachchan also responded to Narendra Modi’s Tweet and wrote in Hindi, “Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am thankful for your wishes. Your blessing in the form of words, will always be my source of inspiration. Pranam (greetings).”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rajinikanth also took to Twitter and called Big B a ‘legend’ and a ‘true sensation.’ “The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always,” he wrote. Among others, Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan, Goodbye co-star Pavail Gulati, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn also sent wishes to Big B.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, he was also seen greeting his fans outside his Mumbai home Jalsa at midnight. It was also reported that Big B is having low-key celebrations this year.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He was recently seen in Goodbye along with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Besides this, he will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Uunchai with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

first published:October 11, 2022, 15:33 IST
last updated:October 11, 2022, 16:03 IST