PM Modi Thanks Kapil Sharma for Appreciating His 'Sense of Humour', See Post

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was among the many Bollywood stars to meet PM Modi at the inaugural ceremony of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

Updated:January 21, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
PM Modi Thanks Kapil Sharma for Appreciating His 'Sense of Humour', See Post
Image courtesy: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai on Saturday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including veteran actor Manoj Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, among others.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who currently appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, was also among the many Bollywood stars to meet PM Modi at the inaugural event. Soon after the event, Kapil wrote to Modi that it was "great knowing your inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. Sir, I must say you have a great sense of humour too."

The PM responded to the tweet, saying, "When (Kapil Sharma) appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception".




While addressing the gathering of film personalities after inaugurating the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Modi said films have played a huge role in India's soft power.

"Films can also boost our tourism sector," he said, noting that foreigners still know little about our country beyond the Taj Mahal.

"The government has started working on single-window clearance system for film shoot permissions. A portal is being put in place, where you only submit required details and within a stipulated time clearances will be given," he said.

At the start of his speech, the prime minister invoked the popular line from the recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike. "How is the josh," he asked, drawing laughter and applause.

