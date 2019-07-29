Take the pledge to vote

Narendra Modi Uses Names of Salman Khan Films in His Message on International Tiger Day 2019

Narendra Modi raised awareness about the tiger population in India while referring to Salman Khan films, 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Updated:July 29, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Narendra Modi Uses Names of Salman Khan Films in His Message on International Tiger Day 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the names of two Salman Khan films— Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai —for his message on the International Tiger day 2019. In his tweet, Modi wrote, "The story which started from 'Ek Tha Tiger' and reached to 'Tiger Zinda hai', shouldn't end there. We have to create a safe environment for tigers to increase their numbers."

See Modi's tweet here:

The population of tigers in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, a rise of 33 per cent, according to the latest tiger census report. "The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every nature lover happy," PM Modi said on Monday morning.

To mark the International Tiger Day, PM Modi also released a report titled "Management Effectiveness & Evaluation of Tiger reserves" and also a trailer of movie "Counting Tigers", which explains the procedure of counting tigers in India.

Earlier in the day, Modi also confirmed his involvement with Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls for a special episode. About being part of Man vs Wild, Modi wrote, "India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation."

Read: Narendra Modi to Feature on Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild, Episode Teaser Promises A Fun Ride

