PM Modi Wishes Rajinikanth on Birthday: May You Lead Long and Healthy Life

From Kollywood to Bollywood to even Hollywood, the man has done it all. For many people down South, Rajinikanth isn't just an actor, but much more than that. As he turns a year older, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday.

"Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, actor Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020.

With this Rajinikanth ended the various speculations about his plunge into Tamil Nadu politics.

Announcing this in a tweet the veteran actor wrote: "In the upcoming assembly polls, with people's massive support, in Tamil Nadu, an honest, transparent corruption-less, secular and spiritual politics is sure to happen."

"Miracle, Wonder will happen," he added.

On film's front, he was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar and is looking forward to Annaatthe starring Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.