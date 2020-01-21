Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi's Vision for Cleaner India a Privilege to Hear, Says Bear Grylls

Reality TV host Bear Grylls shot an episode of his show Man Vs Wild with Narendra Modi last year. He is impressed with Modi's vision.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
PM Modi's Vision for Cleaner India a Privilege to Hear, Says Bear Grylls
Image of Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls, courtesy of @infinitedetours /Instagram

It was Bear Grylls with whom India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed his adventurous side on the former's TV show Man vs Wild last year. For Grylls, it was no less than a special experience to come to India and explore its beauty with Modi.

"It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I'm a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the people. We're coming back to India to do more this year," Grylls told IANS, reminiscing his wild and adventurous meeting with PM Modi.

Grylls was clearly also impressed by PM Modi's vision of making India a cleaner place to live in.

"It was a privilege to hear his vision of how he wants to clean up India and for India to lead the way in trying to combat climate change," he added.

Modi's episode of Man vs Wild was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. In the show, he trekked the wild terrain, crossed a river in a makeshift raft and shared stories of the past -- especially of the time he spent two years of his life in the Himalayas in search of God.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

