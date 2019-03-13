English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Voting Ko Ek Superhit Katha Banaiye: PM Modi's Filmy Appeal to Bollywood Stars Aamir, Salman, SRK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming polls.
Bollywood celebrities are often roped in to campaign for parties, while also ensuring high voter turnouts. Before Donald Trump was elected the POTUS, many Hollywood celebrities had asked people to elect their leader wisely and prominent examples include Meryl Streep, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney and Alec Balwin. Coming from a public figure, as big as film and TV stars, the influence is undoubtedly substantial.
On similar lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets asking Bollywood celebrities to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi took to Twitter to appeal Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aamir Khan to encourage youngsters to cast their vote.
The PM tweeted, "Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye."
In January this year, Modi had a meeting with a bunch of new-age actors, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, where stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor had a discussion with the prime minister about ways to contribute in nation building.
This is not all. Modi has also urged other popular public figures to support the cause, including cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.
Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance.
Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye.
In January this year, Modi had a meeting with a bunch of new-age actors, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, where stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor had a discussion with the prime minister about ways to contribute in nation building.
Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan,
It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country.
Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :)
