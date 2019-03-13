LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Voting Ko Ek Superhit Katha Banaiye: PM Modi's Filmy Appeal to Bollywood Stars Aamir, Salman, SRK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming polls.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Bollywood celebrities are often roped in to campaign for parties, while also ensuring high voter turnouts. Before Donald Trump was elected the POTUS, many Hollywood celebrities had asked people to elect their leader wisely and prominent examples include Meryl Streep, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney and Alec Balwin. Coming from a public figure, as big as film and TV stars, the influence is undoubtedly substantial.

On similar lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets asking Bollywood celebrities to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi took to Twitter to appeal Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aamir Khan to encourage youngsters to cast their vote.

The PM tweeted, "Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye."




In January this year, Modi had a meeting with a bunch of new-age actors, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, where stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor had a discussion with the prime minister about ways to contribute in nation building.







This is not all. Modi has also urged other popular public figures to support the cause, including cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

