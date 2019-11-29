PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, princess of Rewa, who married Suyesh Rawat earlier this month, threw a grand reception in Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Image: Instagram
Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame seems to have had a true blue royal wedding, with month-long festivities at various locations. After tying the knot in Haridwar, the princess of Rewa had a royal reception followed by a formal 'bidaai' at her hometown. On Thursday, Mohena and her husband Suyesh Rawat threw a grand wedding reception in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception and photos from the high profile event have been doing rounds on the internet. Mohena took to Instagram handle to share a picture of her and Suyesh along with the PM.
She wrote, "Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam @narendramodi ji. @satpalmaharajofficial @suyeshrawat @vasundhrarajlaxmi"
In a video posted by a fanpage, Mohena, her husband Suyesh and the prime minister, along with the couple's family members, can be seen on the stage, posing for the cameras. Mohena and Suyesh greeted the PM and the newly-weds then clicked a selfie with him. After that, PM Modi is seen congratulating the couple.
View this post on Instagram
Honourable PM @narendramodi graced @mohenakumari 's grand wedding reception and blessed the couple for a happy married life.
Mohena has been wearing traditional Rajasthani 'poshak' for all her wedding functions. For the reception in Delhi, she wore a light pink anarkali suit, while Suyesh wore an all-white ensemble.
Read: After Wedding in Haridwar, Mohena Kumari Singh has a Royal Reception in Rewa
Follow @News18Movies for more
-
