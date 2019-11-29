Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, princess of Rewa, who married Suyesh Rawat earlier this month, threw a grand reception in Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
Image: Instagram

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame seems to have had a true blue royal wedding, with month-long festivities at various locations. After tying the knot in Haridwar, the princess of Rewa had a royal reception followed by a formal 'bidaai' at her hometown. On Thursday, Mohena and her husband Suyesh Rawat threw a grand wedding reception in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception and photos from the high profile event have been doing rounds on the internet. Mohena took to Instagram handle to share a picture of her and Suyesh along with the PM.

She wrote, "Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam @narendramodi ji. @satpalmaharajofficial @suyeshrawat @vasundhrarajlaxmi"

In a video posted by a fanpage, Mohena, her husband Suyesh and the prime minister, along with the couple's family members, can be seen on the stage, posing for the cameras. Mohena and Suyesh greeted the PM and the newly-weds then clicked a selfie with him. After that, PM Modi is seen congratulating the couple.

Mohena has been wearing traditional Rajasthani 'poshak' for all her wedding functions. For the reception in Delhi, she wore a light pink anarkali suit, while Suyesh wore an all-white ensemble.

Read: After Wedding in Haridwar, Mohena Kumari Singh has a Royal Reception in Rewa

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram