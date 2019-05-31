Take the pledge to vote

PM Narendra Modi Biopic Box Office: Vivek Oberoi's Film Earns Rs 16.97 crore in 6 Days

Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi released on May 24 to widespread criticism.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Biopic Box Office: Vivek Oberoi's Film Earns Rs 16.97 crore in 6 Days
Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi on the film's poster.
It looks like Vivek Oberoi’s latest outing PM Narendra Modi—a biopic on India’s Prime Minister—has not gained much from the many controversies shrouding it or the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide win in the recent general election.

The Omung Kumar directorial has earned only Rs 16.97 crore in the first six days of of its release, raking in Rs 1.71 crore on Wednesday. With Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet’s De De Pyaar De, and Disney’s live-action musical Aladdin performing well at the box office, it’s highly unlikely that PM Narendra Modi would do any better in the coming days, although there is some hope that its collection may slightly improve over the weekend.

The film has been unanimously panned by critics who called it a hagiography, a work of fiction bearing little resemblance to actual facts, and slammed Oberoi’s affected, underwhelming performance.

Notably, the film—which was slated to release in April—was stalled after the Election Commission banned it until May 19, the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The makers then shifted the release date to May 24, a day after the votes were counted.

Written and produced by Sandip Ssingh, PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi and Zarina Wahab in important roles.

