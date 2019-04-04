'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Not Releasing on April 5, Says Producer

This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon. — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 4, 2019

PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not going to hit the screens this Friday. The producer of the film, Sandip Ssingh, has confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, “This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon.”The film has been at the centre of many controversies since the release of its first poster. Later, after the producer’s decision to release the film before the Lok Sabha elections, it became a bone of contention between arguing parties.The film came in front of the Supreme Court for hearing and April 8 was decided as the date of hearing. A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear the plea by Aman Panwar, one of the Congress spokesman, contending that the release of Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.Mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that the release of the film produced by three members of the ruling party in the midst of the election would disturb level playing field which is so essential for the purity of election and democracy.Initially the court was reluctant to entertain the plea saying that the petitioner should instead approach the High Court for the relief.Singhvi told the bench that similar pleas have already been turned down by the Delhi and Bombay High Courts and it would be futile going back to them with the similar prayer to block the release of the biopic.