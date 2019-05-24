English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi Biopic Reviews: Critics Call it a Hagiography, Vivek Oberoi's Acting Panned
While we await the movie's box office fate, critics have already passed their verdict on the biopic PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on the prime minister which has Vivek Oberoi playing the titular role, finally saw the light of day today. The film's release was stalled after the Election Commission placed a ban on it in order to follow model code of conduct. The EC said that the film couldn't be released till May 19, the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The makers then shifted the release date to May 24, a day after the results were counted.
Many are of the opinion that Modi's landslide victory in the general elections will work in favour of the biopic. Some reports said that interest in the film increased as a direct result of the BJP's miraculous win across the country. While we await the movie's box office fate, critics have already passed their verdict on the film.
Most reviewers criticised the Omung Kumar directorial as a hagiography (a biography that treats its subject with undue reverence), saying that the PM has been deified in the film. Calling the film a victory parade, Scroll.in said, "Any insights the movie offers into Modi's rise are inadvertent. The monomaniacal focus on one man above all else will surely be of interest to those who study how cinema can be used for propaganda."
Mid-day called PM Narendra Modi "far from being a well-rounded biopic," adding that "While disappointing, it's not surprising that the film worships its muse like a demi-God. It is utterly one-dimensional, with cardboard characters, few of who were not even worthy enough to be given a name by director Omung Kumar."
An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review, "Perhaps this is the most appropriate biopic for an India where facts don’t matter. Written by Sandip Ssingh and directed by Omung Kumar B, PM Narendra Modi isn't mere tribute but actual deification. It plays out less like a feature and more like old mythological films viewers used to watch after taking their shoes off."
Firstpost gave it zero stars, with the reviewer writing, "The screenplay runs facts through a carefully chosen sieve and presents a new, rewritten history so far removed from recorded reality, that it bears little resemblance to the actual Modi."
India Today, in their review, said, "Vivek Oberoi did not have to act in the film. His impression of Modi is so off point that through the 2-hour-15-minute film, you are constantly comparing him to our Prime Minister and thinking... maybe Modi IS a better actor than Oberoi."
