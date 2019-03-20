English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be sharing screen space with his father and actor Suresh Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be sharing screen space with his father and actor Suresh Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be sharing screen space with his father and actor Suresh Oberoi in PM Narendra Modi.
"Suresh Oberoi's character in the film is of a saint. It is a fictional character yet extremely important," producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.
"Who better than the veteran actor who has been a part of more than 100 films to play a role like this," he added.
Being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar B, the film is being produced by Ssingh, Suresh and Anand Pandit. Ssingh is also creative director of the project and the story is also by Ssingh.
PM Narendra Modi will navigate the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages. It will release on April 5.
