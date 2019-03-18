PM Narendra Modi: Check Out Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Nine Different Avatars from the Modi Biopic

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be seen in nine different avatars in his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, which will show the Prime Minister’s journey from his humble beginnings to where he has reached today.Oberoi has been working hard to get his look and character right. Talking about his shooting schedule, a source said, "Vivek Anand Oberoi gets up 2.30am each day, goes under the process of 7-8 hours make up and is on the set by 8am ready to shoot. Due to prosthetics, he can only consume liquids throughout the duration of the shoot.""His transformation was so complete that he behaved like the character even when the camera was not on. So startling and complete was his physical and emotional transformation that members of the unit were taken aback," the source added.Vivek Anand Oberoi’s nine different looks in PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)On Oberoi’s casting, producer Sandip Singh, said, "I wanted a versatile actor to play this role. Vivek made an unconventional debut with Company and also gave Saathiya in the same year. I wanted the actor to give me one year of his life before the shoot begins because the film ranges from 1957 to 2019 in order to understand the journey.”“Vivek gave 15 look tests that needed 7-8 hours of make up each day. When an actor shows this dedication for the film, the filmmaker and the whole crew is extremely enthusiastic and encouraged to make the film," he added.Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi also features actors Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta and Anjan Shrivastav in important roles. It will release on April 12, 2019.