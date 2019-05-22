Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake

Vivek Oberoi recently tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, inviting the wrath of several people across India.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
Image: Instagram/Omung Kumar 
Vivek Oberoi’s now deleted tweet has stirred quite a storm, angering people across and beyond the film industry.

Even Omung Kumar, the director of his controversial forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, has found it unfunny. Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom, “I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much.”

However, Kumar said he’d not pass any judgment on the issue for he didn’t want to provide any more impetus to trolls. “I am no one to judge. If I pass a judgement, I will also become a target of trolls,” he added.

Notably, Oberoi recently tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, calling her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and wither husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.

Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Obeori has since apologised and deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release on May 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram