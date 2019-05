PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake

Vivek Oberoi’s now deleted tweet has stirred quite a storm, angering people across and beyond the film industry.Even Omung Kumar, the director of his controversial forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, has found it unfunny. Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom , “I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much.”However, Kumar said he’d not pass any judgment on the issue for he didn’t want to provide any more impetus to trolls. “I am no one to judge. If I pass a judgement, I will also become a target of trolls,” he added.Notably, Oberoi recently tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, calling her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and wither husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Obeori has since apologised and deleted the tweet.Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release on May 24.