English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
Vivek Oberoi recently tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, inviting the wrath of several people across India.
Image: Instagram/Omung Kumar
Vivek Oberoi’s now deleted tweet has stirred quite a storm, angering people across and beyond the film industry.
Even Omung Kumar, the director of his controversial forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, has found it unfunny. Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom, “I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much.”
However, Kumar said he’d not pass any judgment on the issue for he didn’t want to provide any more impetus to trolls. “I am no one to judge. If I pass a judgement, I will also become a target of trolls,” he added.
Notably, Oberoi recently tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, calling her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and wither husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.
Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Obeori has since apologised and deleted the tweet.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release on May 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Even Omung Kumar, the director of his controversial forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, has found it unfunny. Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom, “I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much.”
However, Kumar said he’d not pass any judgment on the issue for he didn’t want to provide any more impetus to trolls. “I am no one to judge. If I pass a judgement, I will also become a target of trolls,” he added.
Notably, Oberoi recently tweeted a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic life, calling her relationship with Salman Khan “opinion poll,” with him “exit poll” and wither husband Abhishek Bachchan “result,” inviting the wrath of several people, including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor and the National Commission for Women, which asked him to issue a public apology.
Though he initially tried to defend his tactlessness, Obeori has since apologised and deleted the tweet.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen playing the titular character in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, whose release was stalled until after Lok Sabha election results. It is now slated to release on May 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan is Related to Arjun Kapoor’s New Film India's Most Wanted, Here’s How
- Arya Stark Left for West of Westeros in Game of Thrones. We Know Where It Is
- I Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results