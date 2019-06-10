PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan Join Film Industry in Mourning Death of Girish Karnad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and several luminaries from the world of art and cinema paid tribute to Girish Karnad, who passed away aged 81 today. The veteran writer succumbed to prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru.

Karnad was one of the eight Jnanapeeta Awardees from Karnataka and a popular actor across all Indian film industries. He had played a major role in the TV adaptation of RK Narayan's Malgudi Days, which was directed by late Shankar Nag. His literary works - Hayavadana, Yayati, Tughlaq, etc are popular and is a part of the curriculum in Karnataka and few other states too. Karnad's contributions towards Kannada literature and theatre is immense and memorable.

Karnad had worked in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, making him one of the most respected artists around the country. As soon as news of his demise spread, condolences poured in from politicians and members of film and theatre fraternities.

PM Narendra Modi remembered his versatility as an actor and that Karnad was vocal about causes dear to him.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Our cultural world is poorer today, said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

Sushma Swaraj called his passing a huge loss for the world of art.

I am extremely sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Girish Karnad. The passing away of such a talented artist is a huge loss to the art world.श्री गिरीश कर्नाड के निधन का समाचार सुन कर बहुत दुःख हुआ. उन जैसे प्रतिभावान कलाकार के जाने से कला जगत को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

Kamal Haasan found solace in the fact that Karnad has left behind many inspired fans who are writers.

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

The National Films Archives of India shared a photo of Karnad from one of his black and white films, celebrating the multifaceted personality, acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and actor.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of multifaceted personality, an acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and actor #GirishKarnad. His films are acknowledged for bringing ruralism, history and mythical pathos with contemporary themes. #RIP pic.twitter.com/puM6lieCUQ — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) June 10, 2019

Here are other Twitter tributes from members of the film fraternity:

Girish Karnad, great playwright, much respected thinker, wonderful person. RIP — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 10, 2019

Huge huge loss for the world of theatre cinema and literature!!! The creative world will always be indebted to him .we lost our https://t.co/uKRJPS31Yq GIRISH KARNAD SIR !! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 10, 2019

May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed :( — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 10, 2019

Rest in peace #GirishKarnad — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) June 10, 2019

