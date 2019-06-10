Take the pledge to vote

PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan Join Film Industry in Mourning Death of Girish Karnad

Girish Karnad had worked across film industries and condolences poured in from around the country as soon as news of his demise spread.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and several luminaries from the world of art and cinema paid tribute to Girish Karnad, who passed away aged 81 today. The veteran writer succumbed to prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru.

Karnad was one of the eight Jnanapeeta Awardees from Karnataka and a popular actor across all Indian film industries. He had played a major role in the TV adaptation of RK Narayan's Malgudi Days, which was directed by late Shankar Nag. His literary works - Hayavadana, Yayati, Tughlaq, etc are popular and is a part of the curriculum in Karnataka and few other states too. Karnad's contributions towards Kannada literature and theatre is immense and memorable.

Karnad had worked in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, making him one of the most respected artists around the country. As soon as news of his demise spread, condolences poured in from politicians and members of film and theatre fraternities.

PM Narendra Modi remembered his versatility as an actor and that Karnad was vocal about causes dear to him.

Our cultural world is poorer today, said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sushma Swaraj called his passing a huge loss for the world of art.

Kamal Haasan found solace in the fact that Karnad has left behind many inspired fans who are writers.

The National Films Archives of India shared a photo of Karnad from one of his black and white films, celebrating the multifaceted personality, acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and actor.

Here are other Twitter tributes from members of the film fraternity:

