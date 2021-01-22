PM Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar, Daler Mehndi Mourn Narendra Chanchal's Demise

Veteran devotional singer Narendra Chanchal breathed his last on January 22 at the age of 80. The singer was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi where he passed away on Friday afternoon. Chanchal was unwell lately and was undergoing treatment for the last three months, according to a report in Punjab Kesari. The popular singer specialized in religious songs of bhajans and hymns. The late singer was a successful name in Bollywood as well. He received his first Filmfare Best Male Playback Award for singing the song Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo in the 1993 film Bobby starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Many have mourned the death of the late veteran singer. Among the first to pay tributes was renowned Indian singer and record producer, Daler Mehndi. Soon after the unfortunate news was out, the popular singer took to his Twitter handle and shared a post. He expressed deep sorrow that the iconic and loved singer left for his heavenly abode. Mehndi sent prayers for his soul to rest in peace and also gave heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

On Twitter, ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh paid his last respects to Chanchal and also condoled his demise.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 22, 2021

Actor Ranvir Shorey also expressed grief at the demise of the popular vocalist. The actor mentioned how Chanchal’s unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart. He concluded saying his voice made the listening experience an emotional and spiritual one.

Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 22, 2021

Sufi singer Master Saleem bid adieu to Chanchal with a special Twitter post.

Alvida Narender Chanchal ji 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/AgaiKyXFpV — Master Saleem (@1mastersaleem) January 22, 2021

Here are some more reactions on social media:

लोकप्रिय भजन गायक नरेंद्र चंचल जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने भजन गायन की दुनिया में अपनी ओजपूर्ण आवाज से विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम् शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

मुझे अभी पता चला की बहुत गुणी गायक, मातारानी के भक्त नरेंद्र चंचल जी का आज स्वर्गवास हुआ. ये सुनके मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ.वो बहुत अच्छे इंसान थे,ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें.मैं उनको विनम्र श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करती हूँ. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2021

In addition to religious songs and bhajans, Chanchal was known for his performances at live events. Chanchal also penned and released his autobiography called The Midnight Singer - Narendra Chanchal: The Extraordinary Journey of an Extraordinary Man which narrates his life, journey, struggles and hardships leading to fame and achievements.