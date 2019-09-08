PM Narendra Modi Lauds Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for Supporting ISRO and Chandrayaan 2
PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, retweeted Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapor's post, who had appreciated the perseverance of the ISRO and their scientists.
Since the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on July 22, not only India but the whole world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectations and excitement. But, on Saturday, Chandrayaan-2’s lander lost contact barely a couple of kilometres from the moon’s surface.
Following which, political leaders, celebrities, sports personalities and citizens all across India extended their support and stood in solidarity with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media appreciating ISRO and its scientists for their efforts. Now, PM Narendra Modi is lauding these celebs for coming out and supporting the ISRO team.
PM Modi, on Sunday, retweeted Anushka Sharma's post, who had appreciated the perseverance of the ISRO and their scientists. "Indeed, we are proud of our scientists. @isro has inspired thousands of young minds to take up science and that is a victory on its own," read PM's tweet.
Indeed, we are proud of our scientists. @isro has inspired thousands of young minds to take up science and that is a victory on its own. @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/WI21OJjncZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019
Likewise, he also reverted to Sonam K Ahuja's tweet and wrote, "Hardwork and dedication has made @isro. Ä pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights."
Hardwork and dedication has made @isro a pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights. https://t.co/N5FqOpZv5X— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019
Thank you for Encouraging all that and more sir. 🇮🇳🙏❤️ https://t.co/QQxUVe1vpA— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2019
Apart from Anushka and Sonam, the PM also replied to filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet stressing over the fact that India is a family. "Don't we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists," Modi tweeted.
Don't we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists. https://t.co/Zc2LG9iPvm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019
Meanwhile, ISRO is continuing its efforts to restore link with Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram', but experts say time is running out and possibility of re-establishing communication looks "less and less probable."
