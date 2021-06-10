PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee Pay Tribute to Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta

The demise of the veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has left the Bengali film industry in shock. Filmmakers took to social media to pay their condolences and tribute to the legendary artist who breathed his last in his South Kolkata residence on Thursday morning. The director was battling a kidney ailment and was unwell for more than a year, according to his family members.

Read: Legendary Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away at 77

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter account to pen a few words on Dasgupta’s legacy. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers"

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, paid his condolences.

Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021

Filmmaker turned politician Raj Chakraborty wrote, “Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8F5N2yXGZT— Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) June 10, 2021

Tollywood superstar Jeet wrote, “A great loss for the fraternity. Your work will be missed & cherished #RIP #buddhadebdasgupta"

A great loss for the fraternity. Your work will be missed & cherished #RIP #buddhadebdasgupta pic.twitter.com/CYhPGnOrZp— Jeet (@jeet30) June 10, 2021

Other prominent names from the industry, too, mourned the irreplaceable loss.

It's indeed an irreparable loss fr Indian and Bengali film industry.We knew he's been suffering frm ill health but we hoped that he would fight back n wil come bck to the shooting floor again. Alas ! May your soul rest in peace Buddha da My heartfelt condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/tmWOca7DCP— Sudiptaa Chakraborty (@SudiptaaC) June 10, 2021

Actress turned politician Parno Mitra recalled working with him on the film Urojahaj.

স্বপ্নের উড়ান কোনোদিন বন্ধ হতে পারে না স্যার… ভালো থাকবেন। Its been an honor to have worked with you in Urojahaj.#buddhadebdasgupta pic.twitter.com/cfkaMlgPCi— Parno Mittra (@parnomittra) June 10, 2021

Dasgupta was a prominent name both in the world of filmmaking and literature. Some of his famous films include Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar and Uttara. Five of his films have bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Even as a director, he bagged two National Film Awards for his films Uttara and Swapner Din.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here