PM Narendra Modi Meets Late Naresh Kanodia's Family in Gujarat, Offers Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday for a two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a number of projects at the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya Colony later in the day.

Soon after he landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, Modi went to former Chief Minister and late BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel's residence to pay his respect and offered his condolences to the grieving family.

He also paid visit to the families of former BJP parliamentarian- legislator duo brothers, Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, who passed away during the week and offered condolences.

Gujarati film star and former BJP MLA Naresh succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday morning. He was 77. The veteran actor was found coronavirus positive on October 20 and admitted to the UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad and put on ventilator support.

Naresh was born on August 20, 1943 at Kanoda village in Becharaji Tehsil in Mahesana district. His elder brother Mahesh passed away on October 25 in Gandhinagar owing to prolonged illness at the age of 80. Mahesh was an ex-parliamentarian of the BJP while Naresh was an ex-legislator.