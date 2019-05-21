Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi New Trailer: Vivek Oberoi's Film Talks About National Issues, Undivided India

A new trailer of PM Narendra Modi has been released. The film will see Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi New Trailer: Vivek Oberoi's Film Talks About National Issues, Undivided India
Image: Vivek Oberoi/Twitter
Loading...
After a controversial delay, lasting for over a month, in its theatrical debut, the makers of PM Narendra Modi have released a new trailer of the upcoming biopic on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film features Vivek Oberoi as the fierce leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who catapulted to national prominence after his struggles as a child, and spending his youth in politically turbulent times.

The new two-minute trailer opens during the political times of the early 2010s as Modi addresses the nation via a TV interview. Being affirmative and sarcastic in tone, Oberoi's Modi claims that while he toils hard, other parties work their magic on the people and steals from them--particularly youth's jobs and the nation's treasure. As the party in power takes a dig at Modi's national ambitions and his background as a tea vendor, the trailer harks back to the times when Modi was an impressionable teenager, who lived off by selling tea on railway platforms and trains.

Next, we see a young Modi, struggling to grasp the concept of an undivided India, by volunteering to work with an organisation. As Modi meets Amit Shah, played by Manoj Joshi, his path towards becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat becomes a reality. As the CM, we see Modi organising business meetings with NRIs and international delegates, while he claims that he will let business happen in Gujarat but will not stand the state being sold-off.

The trailer winds up with Modi addressing people in rallies through national platforms as he vows to make the nation better and stronger. The clip also features portions of the time when Modi was cornered in 2002, over riots in his state.

The tone and tenor of the trailer has acquired a change from the previous one, which was taken off from YouTube a while back.

Read: PM Narendra Modi Trailer has been Taken Off YouTube, Deets Inside

See PM Narendra Modi trailer here:



Directed by Omung Kumar of Mary Kom fame, PM Narendra Modi will debut in theatres on May 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram