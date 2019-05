PM Narendra Modi New Trailer: Vivek Oberoi's Film Talks About National Issues, Undivided India

After a controversial delay, lasting for over a month, in its theatrical debut, the makers of PM Narendra Modi have released a new trailer of the upcoming biopic on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film features Vivek Oberoi as the fierce leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who catapulted to national prominence after his struggles as a child, and spending his youth in politically turbulent times.The new two-minute trailer opens during the political times of the early 2010s as Modi addresses the nation via a TV interview. Being affirmative and sarcastic in tone, Oberoi's Modi claims that while he toils hard, other parties work their magic on the people and steals from them--particularly youth's jobs and the nation's treasure. As the party in power takes a dig at Modi's national ambitions and his background as a tea vendor, the trailer harks back to the times when Modi was an impressionable teenager, who lived off by selling tea on railway platforms and trains.Next, we see a young Modi, struggling to grasp the concept of an undivided India, by volunteering to work with an organisation. As Modi meets Amit Shah, played by Manoj Joshi, his path towards becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat becomes a reality. As the CM, we see Modi organising business meetings with NRIs and international delegates, while he claims that he will let business happen in Gujarat but will not stand the state being sold-off.The trailer winds up with Modi addressing people in rallies through national platforms as he vows to make the nation better and stronger. The clip also features portions of the time when Modi was cornered in 2002, over riots in his state.The tone and tenor of the trailer has acquired a change from the previous one, which was taken off from YouTube a while back.Read: PM Narendra Modi Trailer has been Taken Off YouTube, Deets Inside See PM Narendra Modi trailer here:Directed by Omung Kumar of Mary Kom fame, PM Narendra Modi will debut in theatres on May 24.Follow @News18Movies for more