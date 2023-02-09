CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#KiaraSidharthWedding#IndvsAus#BiggBoss16#ViralNews#LiveCricket
Home » News » Movies » Even PM Modi Notices Pathaan Fever, Praises Houseful Shows In Srinagar During Lok Sabha Speech
1-MIN READ

Even PM Modi Notices Pathaan Fever, Praises Houseful Shows In Srinagar During Lok Sabha Speech

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 12:26 IST

Mumbai, India

PM Modi mentions Pathaan's houseful run in Srinagar in his recent speech.

PM Modi mentions Pathaan's houseful run in Srinagar in his recent speech.

Pathaan reaches Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the film witnessing houseful shows in Srinagar.

Pathaan fever has truly taken over the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken notice! The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has brought back houseful boards after what seems to be years and people are celebrating the film’s release like it is Diwali. While single screens in most cities had reported houseful shows in the first week of the film’s release, the most heartwarming reaction came from Srinagar as Inox Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar.

The Prime Minister brought up the houseful theatres in Srinagar while speaking about the changes that have been seen in Jammu & Kashmir since the new government came into power. PM Modi mentioned the progress and security given by the government in the state when he cited Pathaan. “Srinagar ke andar dashko baad theatres houseful chal rahe hai (After decades, cinemas of Srinagar are running houseful)," he said.

Released on the eve of Republic Day last month, Pathaan has smashed several records at the box office. In just 15 days, it has surpassed biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. The film has surpassed Rs 700 crore at the box office and is continuing to do great business. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Recently, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s film also surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become the highest-grossing Hindi origin film in India as well as worldwide.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. Pathaan
  4. pm modi
first published:February 09, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 12:26 IST
Read More