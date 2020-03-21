PM Narendra Modi Praises Kartik Aaryan for His Coronavirus Monologue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan for his efforts to spread awareness among his fans amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “The young actors have something to say...Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik, who is know for his monologues, took to the social media platform to share an advisory on social distancing in his ‘signature style’. Urging people to take the pandemic seriously, Kartik wrote, “#CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style...Social Distancing is the only solution, yet (sic).”

In the clip, he has requested people to follow the advisory issued by the Government and stay indoor as much as they can.





Celebrites from the Indian film faternity have joined hands to support PM Modi's call to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22, in the wake of the COVID-19. Soon after the announcement was made on Thursday, B-town stars took to social media to show their support.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more. We need to ‘slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all."

We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus @mybmc pic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

Kamal Hassan tweeted, "I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister's call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It's a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. I call upon my fans,my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7am to 9pm #JantaCurfew"

It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2020

Urging fans to follow the guidelines, Bollywood’s dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene said, "It's time to understand our social responsibility & follow the guidelines. Let's show gratitude to all the people who have been working round the clock for us by observing the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March. Do your part. Stay safe to keep others safe (sic)."

It's time to understand our social responsibility & follow the guidelines. Let's show gratitude to all the people who have been working round the clock for us by observing the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March. Do your part. Stay safe to keep others safe. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2020

Here are some other celebs who tweeted in support of Janata Curfew:

Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2020

#JantaCurfew is a bold yet important initiative by our Honourable PM, which is a self-inflicted quarantine on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. It is a very measured and sensible way to fight this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation. https://t.co/rXANVvhBSO — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 19, 2020

I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe https://t.co/V9jAqfT7a2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2020

