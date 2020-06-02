PM Narendra Modi Pulls Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav's Ear in This Viral Pic

PM Narendra Modi's picture with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is doing the rounds on social media and is quite adorable to put into words. In the picture, PM is seen jokingly pulling down on Aarav's ear and seems like he is scolding him as the latter gives a goofy expression. The PM too cannot hold back his smile as they two get captured on camera having a candid and adorable moment.

In the image, Aarav is seen wearing a sky blue shirt and dark navy blue blazer. PM on the other hand sports a khadi kurta. Both are seen sporting similar caps and appear to be attending an event together. Not just the PM's playfulness but Aarav's infectious smile is worth noticing in the picture.

Check it out.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently appraised fans that Aarav is impressing her with his cooking skills and has been taking care of the foodie Kumar family amid the lockdown. Aarav recently baked a chocolate brownie cake and proud mother Twinkle could not help but express her happiness on social media.

